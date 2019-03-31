AVA issues alert on batch of Australia's Chobani yoghurt due to almond allergen

Yoghurt containing Almond Coco Loco ingredients were packaged in Chobani Lemon Meringue Tang tubs, and then sealed with Almond Coco Loco foils.

SINGAPORE - The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) on Saturday (March 30) issued an alert on Australia's Chobani brand Almond Coco Loco Yoghurt for containing an undeclared allergen, which is almond.

The affected product is the 140g Almond Coco Loco Yoghurt with a best before date of April 23, 2019.

The move comes after the Australian government's Department of Agriculture and Water Resources recalled a batch of the yoghurt recently.

A statement on the Food Standards Australia New Zealand website said the affected yoghurt had incorrect packaging.

Yoghurt containing Almond Coco Loco ingredients were packaged in Chobani Lemon Meringue Tang tubs, and then sealed with Almond Coco Loco foils.

The yoghurt tubs were sold in Coles and Woolworths and other stores in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmiania, South Australia and Western Australia, the statement said.

In its statement, AVA said that it conducted checks and found that the implicated products were imported here. All the products have been sold, AVA added.

The authority said that consumers with an almond allergy or intolerance should not consume the yoghurt.

Those who have eaten it and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

AVA added that consumers who have purchased the product may contact the importer at 6862-2166 for any inquiries or to do an exchange of the product.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.