'Avoid this area': Netizens warn after travelling through flash floods across Singapore

It's the perfect weather for sleeping in, 'cept that some of us had to trudge to work and school now that Singapore's in phase 2 of its reopening.

The task was made more tedious when heavy rain poured over many areas of Singapore this morning (June 23). There were reports of flash floods from as early as 8.30am, said national water agency PUB.

Affected areas include Jurong Town Hall Road, Opera Estate, the junction of Bedok North Avenue 4 and Upper Changi Road, as well as New Upper Changi Road.

After receiving reports of flash floods, PUB deployed its quick response team to all affected locations, and the floodwater subsided by 9.20am.

The National Environment Agency warned of moderate to heavy thundery showers in a tweet at 6.33am.

Moments later, photos and videos turned up on social media showing vehicles partially submerged in rainwater, with motorists slowing down as they travelled on the roads.

A clip also showed some commuters standing on benches with rainwater reaching their calves at a bus stop along Upper Changi Road, while passengers in a double-decker bus warned others to avoid the affected areas.

"We are investigating the cause of the floods," PUB said.

