Approved cat fosterers can keep up to 6 cats in HDB flats, 10 in private homes under pilot scheme

Approved cat fosterers will be able to keep up to six cats in their HDB flats or up to 10 in private homes come Aug 3, the Animal Veterinary Service (AVS) announced on Saturday (July 18).

Minister of State for National Development and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan shared these updates during a speech at the Cats' Day Out event at Wisma Geylang Serai Community Club the same day.

This comes as the AVS — a cluster of the National Parks Board — will be rolling out a two-year pilot scheme from Aug 3, 2026 to July 31, 2028 to support cat fosterers and the role they play in managing community cats across Singapore.

Fosterers are key in reducing the number of free-roaming cats, thus decreasing the negative impacts they might have on communities, AVS said in a statement.

Under the pilot, approved fosterers will be able to license and keep up to six cats in three-room or larger HDB flats and up to 10 cats in private premises, inclusive of all pet and foster cats within the household.

These cats must be sterilised to prevent unintended breeding, which may result in overpopulation and a decline in cat welfare, AVS warned.

To further support cat fosterers, the AVS will also be waiving licensing fees for cats fostered by approved fosterers during the pilot.

Should a fosterer require aid with microchipping or sterilising community cats in their care, they can request for support through the Trap-Neuter-Rehome/Release-Manage (TNRM) programme.

To become an approved fosterer, interested parties can apply via https://go.gov.sg/cat-fosterer-form from Aug 3.

"Following the two-year pilot, agencies will assess whether it meets the needs of fosterers, and gather feedback from the wider community," AVS said.

"The findings from the pilot will inform the longer-term approach for fosterer recognition, including the limits for cat fosterers."

Owners must license cats by Aug 31

Following the launch of the Cat Management Framework in September 2024, around 66,000 cats have been registered with the AVS.

Among the 66,000 cats, 94 per cent have been sterilised, and over 64,000 people have completed the online pet ownership course.

This framework came with a two-year transition period that ends on Aug 31, when it will become mandatory for cat owners to license and microchip their cats.

Between September 2024 and the present, AVS held over 120 free microchipping and licensing drives across Singapore.

Around 11,500 pet cats have been microchipped across drives organised by the AVS as well as sessions in collaboration with veterinary clinics.

As a licensed pet cat owner, individuals must ensure a safe environment for their cats, such as installing mesh or grilles to prevent cats from roaming or falling from height.

Cats must also be kept under physical control in public, which can be done via harnesses or using a cat carrier.

Failure to do so will result in a fine of up to $5,000 come September this year.

@asiaone Ahead of the two-year mark since the Cat Management Framework was launched, Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan on Saturday (July 18) gave an update on what's to come ahead of the end of the transition period on Aug 31. #sgnews #Singapore #Community #Pet #Cat ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

Owners who have existing pets that exceed the limit allowed in HDB flats or private premises before Sept 1, 2024 may continue to keep all of them, so long as they were licensed during the transition period.

The AVS also reminded owners that pet ownership "is for life" and stressed that abandonment is an offence.

Failing to care for a pet is a charge under the Animal and Birds Act, and can result in a fine of up to $10,000 and jail of up to 12 months.

[[nid:737924]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com