'Awaiting NParks to come rescue us': Bedok resident trapped after monitor lizard camps outside his flat

It looked pretty big.

A Bedok North resident said it took about four people from the National Parks Board (NParks) to capture a monitor lizard that showed up outside his flat on Wednesday morning (May 24).

Stomp contributor Jiten had alerted Stomp to the reptilian visitor at 11.45am.

"I just saw a hugeeee monitor lizard outside my HDB home and it's been lying there for the last 30 minutes. We are awaiting NParks to come rescue us," he said.

He told Stomp that he lived on the third storey at Block 428 Bedok North Road.

The photos he shared show the animal hanging around someone's door.

In the afternoon, the Stomp contributor updated that people from NParks had come to the rescue.

"They used a bag and some tools to capture the monitor lizard, about four of them," said the Stomp contributor.

Block 428 is monitor lizard-free once more.

Stomp has contacted NParks for more info.

What should you do if you encounter a monitor lizard? The NParks website says:

Do not be alarmed. These animals are shy and will not attack humans unless provoked or cornered.

Do not touch, chase or corner them as they may attack in defence. You are advised to leave them alone. It is fine to observe them from afar.

Seek medical attention immediately if (in a rare event) you are bitten. Although monitor lizards do secrete venom, it is not fatal to humans. The main cause for concern would be bacterial infection from the bite.

