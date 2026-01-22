Accident with tipper truck leaves car upside down along AYE

An accident along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Wednesday (Jan 21) evening left one car overturned, though no significant injuries were reported.

The accident, involving one car and one tipper truck, happened at about 7.40pm along AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE), before Clementi Avenue 2 exit.

When AsiaOne arrived at the scene at around 7.45pm, debris was seen strewn across two of the three lanes along the AYE. There was also debris on the leftmost lane of the slip road towards Clementi Avenue 2.

A man in army uniform was seen next to a red car which was overturned on the third lane.

Nearby, a tipper truck and another car were stopped along the slip road. A man wearing a safety vest, presumably the driver of the tipper truck, and another man dressed in black were seen near the overturned car.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that one person was assessed for minor injuries but he declined to be sent to hospital.

Although a Traffic Police expressway patrol unit was seen at the scene, AsiaOne understands that the two drivers involved agreed to settle the matter privately.

There were no visible damages to any public property such as railings and street lamps.

