Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

SCDF extricates 3 trapped in AYE crash involving trailer and 3 lorries; 17 injured

The trio were freed by SCDF personnel using hydraulic rescue equipment
SCDF extricates 3 trapped in AYE crash involving trailer and 3 lorries; 17 injured
A total of 17 persons were taken to hospital after the multi-vehicle accident along AYE (Tuas) on Monday (May 11) night.
PHOTO: Yuri Hao
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMay 13, 2026 1:20 AMBYSean Ler

A multi-vehicle accident involving a trailer and three lorries on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Tuas on Monday (May 11) night left 17 people injured, including three persons who were trapped.

The accident happened at about 9.25pm before the Corporation Road exit. 

Videos of the accident show a 14-foot lorry rear-ended by a lorry crane. Another lorry was stopped ahead of the two heavy vehicles, with a mangled canopy lying on the road shoulder.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were seen climbing into the 14-lorry to reach someone trapped in the cabin. The lorry's door also appear to have been pried open.

Meanwhile, a trailer was stopped about three-car lengths ahead of the three lorries. 

At least one SCDF fire engine, one light fire attack vehicle, one rescue tender and at least one ambulance were seen at the scene.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said 17 persons, aged between 31 and 50, were taken conscious to two hospitals — six to the National University Hospital, while another 11 persons to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:735648]]

editor@asiaone.com

Singapore Police ForceSingapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)Accidents - Trafficheavy vehicles
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.