SCDF extricates 3 trapped in AYE crash involving trailer and 3 lorries; 17 injured

A multi-vehicle accident involving a trailer and three lorries on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Tuas on Monday (May 11) night left 17 people injured, including three persons who were trapped.

The accident happened at about 9.25pm before the Corporation Road exit.

Videos of the accident show a 14-foot lorry rear-ended by a lorry crane. Another lorry was stopped ahead of the two heavy vehicles, with a mangled canopy lying on the road shoulder.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were seen climbing into the 14-lorry to reach someone trapped in the cabin. The lorry's door also appear to have been pried open.

Meanwhile, a trailer was stopped about three-car lengths ahead of the three lorries.

At least one SCDF fire engine, one light fire attack vehicle, one rescue tender and at least one ambulance were seen at the scene.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said 17 persons, aged between 31 and 50, were taken conscious to two hospitals — six to the National University Hospital, while another 11 persons to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com