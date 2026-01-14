6 persons taken to hospital after accident near Tuas Checkpoint

Six motorists were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle accident along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Tuas at about 7.05am on Wednesday (Jan 14).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) alerted motorists to the accident which occurred after the Tuas Checkpoint exit, in a Facebook post just after 8am.

Videos and photos posted on social media show two Malaysia-registered cars and around seven motorcycles stopped or fallen on two of the three lanes.

Several of the motorcycles involved were seen bearing Malaysia registration plates. Four motorists were also seen leaning against the concrete road divider, with what looked to be blood spotted on the shirt of one motorist.

Debris of motorcycle parts and personal items from the motorcycles' side boxes were strewn across two of the three lanes.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that five persons were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong Hospital and another to the National University Hospital.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

The accident was cleared at about 10.40am, said ICA in a subsequent update at 10.45am.

