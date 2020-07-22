Baby can't wait: Woman gives birth in car after accident causes traffic jam on CTE

It's not every day that a baby is born in a car.

A woman was forced to give birth in her car last night (July 21) after a vehicle collision caused a massive traffic jam on the Central Expressway (CTE), reported Lianhe Wanbao.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident involving a car and a container lorry along the CTE towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Due to the extent of the accident — the vehicles had crashed into the central divider on one lane, while the container had overturned onto another lane — only one lane could be used.

This caused a traffic jam that lasted at least two hours. Caught in the middle of the chain of vehicles was a pregnant woman who was making her way to the hospital to deliver her baby.

A witness told the Chinese daily: "The baby couldn't wait, so the woman had to give birth in the car. Her husband later ran to the police for help, yelling that his wife had just given birth."

A Malay man was seen running out of a red car for help before the police and SCDF personnel followed him back to his car.

The woman and her newborn were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital in an SCDF ambulance.

As for the those involved in the traffic accident, the 34-year-old lorry driver and a 38-year-old male passenger sustained injuries and were conveyed conscious to the Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are still underway.

