'A chance we once only dreamed of': Baby with rare genetic disorder successfully receives $2.4m treatment

After successfully raising the $2.4 million needed to save their child from a rare genetic disorder, baby Faziq finally received treatment last Wednesday (April 22).

His mother, 35-year-old Norhaziqah Rosli told AsiaOne on Monday (April 27) that Faziq — who was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) which causes muscles to weaken over time — responded well to the one-time Zolgensma gene therapy and is being closely monitored as he recovers.

She shared that Faziq is currently back home but still has to go for follow-up visits weekly at the hospital to ensure everything is progressing well.

"As a family, we felt incredibly grateful and relieved. It has been a long and emotional journey, and we're truly thankful that Faziq has been given a chance we once only dreamed of," added Norhaziqah.

The family announced the news in an Instagram post on April 24 with a photo of Faziq and captioned: "At this stage, we are focusing on his recovery and close monitoring. After the treatment, regular follow-ups, medications (such as steroids), and blood tests are needed to ensure everything remains stable.

"We will continue to keep him safe at home and are taking things one step at a time as he begins this new chapter. Thank you for your continued prayers, love, and support!"

In another Instagram post on Monday, the family shared a photo of Singaporean businessman David Yong, who was featured in Netflix series Super Rich In Korea, with Faziq.

They thanked him for helping with the medical bills during Faziq's admission, adding that Yong "will be taking care of Faziq's medical expenses during the recovery".

"It is a huge relief for our family. There are no words to fully express how thankful we are for every bit of your support. May God bless you with endless rewards for your kindness and generosity," captioned the post.

AsiaOne has reached out to Yong for more information.

Raced against time to save their child

After losing their first child to the same rare genetic disease, Norhaziqah and her husband Rahman Rahim, 37, raced against time to raise the $2.4 million they needed to save Faziq, their fourth child.

The couple started a crowdfunding campaign on Ray of Hope with the help of a volunteer on Jan 5.

They lost their first child Faris to SMA in June 2022, before his sixth birthday. At the time, gene therapy was not yet available.

On March 27, they finally secured the $2.4 million needed for the one-time Zolgensma gene therapy which is not covered by insurance or government subsidies.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com