Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute

The baby was found at the bottom of Block 534 Bedok North Street 3 on Tuesday morning (Jan 7). A policeman was later seen carrying a baby wrapped in cloth.
PHOTO: The Straits Times, The Straits Times reader
Joyce Lim
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A baby was found alive in a bin at the bottom of a rubbish chute at Block 534 Bedok North Street 3 on Tuesday (Jan 7) morning.

It was wrapped in a plastic bag and discovered among other bags of rubbish and food packaging when cleaners tried to clear the bin between 8am and 9am.

The baby appeared to be a newborn. Photographs taken showed there were blood stains on the bag.

A passer-by, Mr Lim Yok Liang, 72, who was heading to a nearby coffee shop for breakfast at 9.20am, told The Straits Times: "I saw an ambulance at the open-air carpark under the block. There was a policeman carrying a baby, wrapped in a cloth.

"The baby was not crying. It looked like it was still breathing."

The infant was later taken away by the ambulance.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The police have since been seen making their rounds on every floor of the block. One officer was seen inside a unit on the 12th floor. An elderly woman was in the kitchen.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.

Over the past decade, from 2009 to 2018, 16 abandoned babies were found in Singapore.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

GET HELP

Expectant mothers have the following avenues to seek help:

HELPLINES
  • 24-hour Mum-To-Be Helpline: 1800-686-8623
  • Pregnancy Crisis Service: 6339- 9770
  • For teenagers facing a pregnancy crisis, they can seek help from the BABES 24-hour call or SMS helpline: 8111-3535
  • Safe Place: 6817-4202

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

