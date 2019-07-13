Baby Hoai An, who was found in plastic bag and treated in Singapore, dies in Vietnam

Baby Trieu Hoai An was just a few days old when a Vietnamese farmer found her in a plastic bag hanging from a tree in a coffee plantation.

A Vietnamese baby girl who was treated at a Singapore hospital after being left for dead in Vietnam in March has died.

Three-month old Trieu Hoai An died at about 4am on Friday (July 12) at the Hue Quang monastery in Da Lat City, about 300km north-east of Ho Chi Minh City.

In a Facebook post on Friday, her primary caregiver Venerable Minh Tai said that Hoai An woke up crying at about 3am, but managed to fall back asleep after being fed some milk by the nun who was caring for her.

At around 4am, when the nun checked on her again, she had stopped breathing.