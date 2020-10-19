Baby support grant extended to include babies born ahead of estimated delivery dates in October

Parents of Singaporean children born before Oct 1 but whose certified estimated delivery date was on or after Oct 1 can make an appeal to qualify for the one-off Baby Support Grant (BSG) of $3,000.

This comes after the Government received feedback, appeals and petitions pushing for an earlier start date of the grant eligibility, shared Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah, during a speech in Parliament on Oct 15.

The government announced this month that babies born from Oct 1 this year to Sep 30, 2022 will be eligible for the one-off BSG of $3,000.

The National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) will soon provide more information on how parents can submit appeals, according to Ms Indranee, who oversees the division.

It will help couples “defray child-raising costs during these extraordinary times,” according to the NPTD.

Residents raise concerns over start date of grant eligibility

According to Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC), Ms He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) among others during their speeches in Parliament, residents raised concerns about why the BSG does not include parents whose babies were born prior to Oct 1.

“I fully understand that parents who were not eligible to receive the Baby Support Grant are disappointed, especially since this has been a challenging year for everybody,” responded Ms Indranee in her speech.

“I acknowledge their concerns and I think it would be useful for me to share more about our considerations when designing this scheme.”

In June 2020, a survey conducted by the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) revealed that three out of 10 Singaporean couples were planning to delay having a baby due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from the uncertainty over the pandemic, couples surveyed also revealed uncertainty over financial stability and employment as one of the top reasons for postponing their parenthood plans.

In addressing these concerns, Ms Indranee says this one-off additional support is designed to complement the existing Baby Bonus Cash Gift (eligible parents get up to $10,000 in benefits).

Baby support grant extended: Important to get support out as quickly as possible to Singaporeans

According to Ms Indranee, several start dates were considered when the scheme was designed, including Jan 1 next year as part of the budget for 2021.

“However, we felt it was important to get the support out as quickly as we can, to help more Singaporeans with their parenthood aspirations,” she said.

“Announcing the plans next year could mean that parents may delay attempts to have a child in the meantime. So, we tried hard to see how we could do this earlier.”

On how Oct 1 was set as the start date, Ms Indranee who is also Second Minister for Finance and National Development said that the Government was able to set aside some budget this year —despite its tight fiscal situation — to provide more support for Singaporean parents as soon it could.