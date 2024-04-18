Back in a new spot? Illegal mobile petrol station captured on video at Woodlands car park

Have illegal mobile petrol stations made a comeback?

The authorities have previously cracked down on operators who sold illegal diesel in Tampines and Pioneer. A Malaysian-registered lorry was also spotted peddling diesel in Taman Jurong last year.

But it appears that these mobile fuel stations may now be operating at a new location.

A YouTube video uploaded by SG Road Vigilante on Monday (April 15) shows a Malaysian-registered truck and Singapore-registered lorry parked closely to each other and connected by a white hose. Two men are standing next to the Malaysian lorry.

The video caption states that this took place at a car park for heavy vehicles in Woodlands.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News at the car park, a lorry driver surnamed Hong said that Malaysian lorry drivers have been running mobile fuel stations there for some time.

"They buy cheap diesel in Malaysia and sell it here to make extra money," the 52-year-old said, adding that he saw three such stations at the car park last year.

"Their fuel tanks can hold between 200 and 300 litres of diesel, which allows them to make hundreds of Singapore dollars at a time. That's a lot of money in ringgit."

Diesel in Singapore can cost up to $2.70 a litre, while prices across the border are around RM2.15 ($0.60) a litre.

Hong said that the Malaysian drivers usually operate the business late at night, adding that each fuel transfer can be completed in just 10 minutes.

The delivery driver of 20 years feels that some people take the risk to buy diesel illegally due to surging oil prices.

"This only happens when oil prices rise. Who would go to such lengths when petrol is cheap? If there is no demand, there will be no supply," he added.

Under the law, vehicles using parking spaces are not allowed to conduct any business without prior written permission from the government. Offenders can be hauled to court.

Responding to Shin Min's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they are aware of the video.

Under the Fire Safety Act, it is an offence to store or dispense petroleum and flammable materials at unlicensed premises. Those convicted can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

In June 2023, The Straits Times reported that fines were issued to six operators who sold illegal diesel to bus and truck drivers in Tampines and Pioneer.

Last October, a Malaysian-registered lorry was also spotted selling diesel at $1.50 a litre to drivers at a Taman Jurong car park, reported The New Paper.

ALSO READ: Woman spotted operating illegal mobile petrol station in Tampines, allegedly drives a Porsche

chingshijie@asiaone.com