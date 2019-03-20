Back by popular demand: Superfan Nas Daily loves Singapore so much he's relocating here

If you haven't heard, video creator Nas Daily will return to Singapore - this time to stay for good.

You may know Nas for his 1,000 interesting daily videos and most notably one titled "Why I hate Singapore".

The news of the move was first announced in an Instagram post today (March 20) by his girlfriend Alyne Tamir, before he posted as well.

Explaining how he believes "that this part of Asia might be the new America", it is part of the deciding factor for the influencer to uproot his media company, which is currently based in the US, and start afresh here.

AsiaOne has reached out to the couple for more information on their move.

In a reply to a fan, Alyne shared that there are "many people reaching out to work together" in Singapore, making them choose our country over San Francisco.

Nas also took to his Instagram Stories today, in which he posted about the article that ranked Singapore the most expensive city in the world for expatriates to live in. He captioned, "Singapore! (See you next month)".

Previously, Nas' video on Singapore attracted buzz when he tackled some of the common complaints Singaporeans have.

With over 22 million views on Facebook, the video titled "The almost perfect country" describes how the city-state solved its problems. Though netizens were quick to diss him on his viewpoint, his move here may lead him to face these problems head on.

Needless to say, many local fans were excited at this news and took to Alyne's comments section to welcome them back to Singapore.

Perhaps we can expect more interesting videos of our country and a fan meet soon.

