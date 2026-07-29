Train passengers evacuated after smoke emits from commuter's backpack at Buangkok MRT station

A commuter's backpack reportedly emitted smoke on a MRT train, prompting the evacuation of passengers at Buangkok station on Wednesday (July 29).

Pictures of the incident circulating on social media platforms Xiaohongshu and Reddit show a bag and personal items covered in white powder on the platform floor.

Officers from the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are also seen at the MRT station.

A Xiaohongshu user said in a post at 5.20pm that they had noticed a burning smell onboard a train travelling from Hougang to Buangkok station.

"At the next stop, Buangkok, everyone exited the train. A power bank inside someone's bag was releasing smoke," the user claimed.

One commuter, Chen Yongwen (transliteration), told Lianhe Zaobao that a TransCom officer had sprayed a dry powder fire extinguisher and smoke from the backpack stopped shortly after.

Chen claimed that a man, who appeared to be in his 30s, said he owned the bag.

"The officers asked if there was a power bank in the backpack, but I didn't hear his answer clearly," he said.

When AsiaOne reached Buangkok MRT station at about 6.30pm, about 15 officers from the police and SCDF were at the scene.

The backpack and other items appeared to have been taken away and staff were cleaning the white powder residue.

A burnt smell still lingered in the air.

Train services were operating normally.

AsiaOne has reached out to the SCDF and SBS Transit for more information.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com