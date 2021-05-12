Bad blood: Women in Hougang attack neighbour with metal food container, pour hot soup on her back

A woman's quick trip to the nearby coffee shop to buy dinner on Monday evening (May 10) landed her in the soup after she got into a fight with two of her neighbours.

She had bumped into the pair — a 74-year-old woman and her 55-year-old daughter — on her way back to her flat at Block 658 Hougang Ave 8.

As she had bad blood with the duo, an argument broke out when they saw one another, Shin Min Daily News reported. The altercation then escalated into a fight.

Speaking with the Chinese evening daily, the woman's husband said the pair had snatched the metal food container she was carrying and poured the hot soup onto her back, causing her to fall down.

They allegedly continued to hit her over the head with the container before she grabbed it back. Using the container, she hit the elderly woman on the head and caused her to bleed.

The 74-year-old's granddaughter, however, denied this and claimed the woman was the one who attacked first.

"My grandmother's head was bleeding, it was swollen too."

A video provided to Shin Min by the woman's younger daughter showed that the pair were extremely angry and swore a lot.

"Thankfully two students stepped in to protect my mother while other neighbours held the pair back," she said.

The police arrived shortly after and arrested the three women for affray, they confirmed in a statement to AsiaOne.

Two of the women were treated for minor injuries by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, though both of them had refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Previous bad blood

The woman's younger daughter said both families had lived in peace until a child went missing early this year.

"The old woman has a granddaughter in her 30s, who is a mother of two young sons. One of them went missing one day and she blamed my older sister for it," she shared. "Even after the child was found, she still held a grudge against my sister."

But the other party denied what she said. Instead, they accused the woman of harassing them by frequently pacing in front of their door, saying she once kicked a toy bicycle that was placed at their door.

