Bad for business? Vendors at Pasir Panjang wholesale centre unhappy about registration system

Since the implementation of the visitor registration system at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, fruit vendor Feng Yanfen (transliteration) has been worrying about how it would impact her business.

The 61-year-old told Lianhe Zaobao that several customers objected to the system, adding that they would not patronise the market once the system is fully implemented.

She remarked that the pandemic caused the wholesale centre's footfall to fall by 90 per cent, and things were just starting to look up.

"In the past, customers could drive in directly to buy things, but in the future they'll have to register and scan their identification cards."

"Fisheries have boats doing import and export, so a visitor system might be needed for supervision, but over here we're just selling fruits and vegetables," she said.

The new registration system, which was implemented on March 1, requires visitors to register their visit online, or through a kiosk located at the centre's guardhouse.

When Zaobao visited the wholesale centre on Thursday (April 4), gantries were already installed at the entrance of the compound.

There were also two kiosks for visitor registration in front of the guardhouse.

A fruit wholesaler, who did not want to be named, told Zaobao that he understood why the system is needed, but felt that it should only be used during emergencies.

"I'm not against it, but it's not good for business. Many other markets see much greater footfall, but why are we the only ones that need this system?"

Another stall owner who wished to remain anonymous said that the registration system would be able to identify illegal workers at the wholesale centre.

These workers were hired by vendors who were unable to hire locals, he said.

And for vegetable wholesaler Xiong Jianshe, he's worried about whether the system will affect his operations, as there might be delays in his deliveries.

Customers worried about inconvenience

Xie Yangping, who visits Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre on a weekly basis, felt that having to register his visits is a hassle.

The 50-year-old purchases ingredients to feed more than 100 people at The Helping Hand, a halfway house in Singapore. He's been doing this for more than 10 years.

Church volunteer Chen Lin, who also visits the market every week to buy fruits for residents in rental HDB flats, told Zaobao: "It's already not easy to find volunteers who can drive and have the time to come here to buy fruits,

"It might be more difficult if they find out they have to register."

Another customer who identified herself as Madam Teo told AsiaOne that she travels down to the wholesale centre from Toa Payoh every week to buy food for her family.

"I've been buying my vegetables here for almost 20 years, and I've build a rapport with some of the stall owners. Registering shouldn't take very long so I don't think it will stop me from patronising the stalls here," said the 70-year-old retiree.

Registration system meant to enhance security

On Wednesday (April 3), Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon said in Parliament that the system aims to enhance security on the premises and facilitate contact tracing and site management in the event of emergencies and pandemics.

He was responding to a Parliamentary question posed by MP Melyin Yong about the possible vehicular congestion caused by the registration system.

To alleviate any teething problems, Koh said that the Singapore Food Agency has been engaging the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre Association and stallholders.

They will also take into account relevant feedback from stakeholders to "strike a balance between security and operational interests".

