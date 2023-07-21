Bad influence? Parents concerned about punters gathering at Bedok playground

The presence of punters at a playground in Bedok has caused some concern among parents whose children frequent the area.

An unnamed person told 8world that there has been a group of men who regularly gather at the playground next to Block 215 Bedok North Street 1.

These men, estimated to be aged between 50 and 70, would loudly discuss which horses to bet on while clutching onto their horse racing manuals.

A reporter from the Chinese publication visited the area recently and found a betting centre that broadcasts races in the HDB block.

A man seen reading the horse racing manual at the playground told 8world that he prefers watching Australian horse racing, but most of his counterparts prefer the races in Hong Kong.

"They usually gather to share betting tips, and discuss which horses have higher chances of winning. Everyone wants to get rich after all."

Later in the afternoon, more men appeared in the area and made a beeline for the betting centre.

Some parents also were seen bringing their children to the playground.

Punters in the betting centre could be heard chanting the numbers of the horses they were betting on.

Once the races ended, the men came down to the playground to smoke and discuss which horses to bet on for the next race, seemingly unaware of the parents and children around them.

Parents concerned about punters at playground

One woman surnamed Lin told 8world that her five-year-old son once asked her: "What book is uncle reading?"

The boy was referring to a horse racing manual.

"If I had a choice, I would avoid coming to the playground at around 4pm, but it's when it's the least sunny. My son would usually wake up from his nap and want to play.

"If the uncles could keep their discussions within the betting centre, that'd be good," said Lin.

Another parent shared that her son is in primary school.

As she does not want him to be negatively influenced by the punters in his formative years, she avoids bringing him to the playground altogether.

Under the Gambling Control Act 2022, it is illegal to gamble in any public place in Singapore.

Persons who are found to be doing so can be liable for a maximum find of up to $10,000 and imprisonment for up to 6 months or both.

