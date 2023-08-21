'Badly decomposed': 49-year-old man found dead at Republic Polytechnic

A 49-year-old man was found dead on a grass patch at Republic Polytechnic on Saturday afternoon (Aug 19).

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 7 Woodlands Avenue 9 at 2.45pm.

"Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play," they added.

Stomp contributor Anonymous said landscape workers had discovered the "badly decomposed" body while trimming grass at around 2.30pm and alerted the police.

Sharing photos of police officers at the scene, Anonymous told Stomp: "A certain section of the grass patch was cordoned off for a couple of hours while investigations were carried out.

"By 6.30pm, the remains were taken away by the police hearse.

"According to some sources, CCTV footage showed the deceased in one of his last moments, moving up the slope on August 2.

The Stomp contributor did not elaborate on his "sources" but identified himself as a contractor.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.