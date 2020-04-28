Baey Yam Keng asking for your bank account details? MP warns of impostor social media accounts

It would seem absurd that a parliamentarian would suddenly message random citizens asking for their confidential information — except as it turned out, it wasn't him.

In posts uploaded to his various social media accounts yesterday (April 27), Senior Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng warned others of fake accounts impersonating him that had allegedly asked others for not just personal information but even bank account details.

Be careful of fake accounts using my photos and trying to ask for personal particulars and bank account details. One... Posted by Baey Yam Keng 马炎庆 on Monday, April 27, 2020

His doppelgangers go by many names: Baeyyam, Peter Yong, Colin Chao and even a Wichai Wachiramat.

In his posts, Baey said he was alerted to the impersonators' actions when several concerned citizens dropped him a message.

When he asked why they were using his photos, one of the impostor accounts replied: "I'm hustling on this quarantine sir," before deactivating. The other accounts were reported.

Baey cautioned others against providing any form of confidential information to anyone they're not sure of, even if it's him, or in this case, someone that appears to be him.

If, for any reason, you need to contact him and aren't sure which account his is, he shared that apart from his personal Facebook page and TikTok, his other social media accounts all come with a blue tick — an indication that it's been officially verified.

Alternatively, you could just ask.

