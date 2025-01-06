Bak kut teh eatery suspended on same day it receives award

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) suspended the licence of Leong Kee (Klang) Bak Kut Teh restaurant at 251 Geylang Road for one day last Friday (Jan 3).

The 60-year-old eatery accumulated 12 demerit points within a 12-month period and was fined $800 for failing to keep its premises free of infestation and failing to provide toilet paper and soap in its toilet.

Also on Jan 3, Leong Kee (Klang) Bak Kut Teh was one of 26 brands that received a Singapore Prestige Brand Award at the presentation ceremony where Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo was the guest of honour.

The restaurant has been featured in several TikTok videos.

Leong Kee (Klang) Bak Kut Teh was not the only Geylang eatery suspended that day.

SFA also suspended Kim San Leng Food Centre at 306 Geylang Road for one day on Jan 3.

The coffee shop accumulated 12 demerit points within a 12-month period and was fined a total of $1,100 for failing to maintain sanitary fittings in good working condition and repair as well as failing to keep its toilet clean and in good repair.

Kim San Leng Food Centre did not win a Singapore Prestige Brand Award though.

SFA said that food business operators should observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times. This includes engaging only registered food handlers and ensuring upkeep and maintenance of licensed premises, including toilets within.

