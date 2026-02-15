Fire breaks out in bak kwa shop 2 days before Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out in a shop selling bak kwa, or barbecued meat, in Little India on the afternoon of Feb 15, days before the Chinese New Year.

The owner of Century Bakkwa, Simbian Chua, posted on social media shortly after noon that the shop was on fire, adding that “there is 500kg of charcoal” on the premises. She said firefighters were on-site.

Orders to be delivered on Feb 15 may be delayed by one to two days because of the fire, said Chua, adding that customers who want a refund will be able to receive one.

The fire is believed to be in Dunlop Street, where Century Bakkwa has a 1,000 sq ft shophouse, according to a 2025 Straits Times article.

An 11-second video that accompanied Chua’s post showed a smoke-filled back alley where a row of shophouses are located.

The Straits Times has contacted the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.