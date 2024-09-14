Not safe to consume: Baker's Cottage snowskin yam mooncakes from Malaysia found with unsafe E. coli bacteria levels

SINGAPORE - A make of snowskin yam mooncakes from Malaysia has been declared not fit for eating after the confection was found to have unsafe levels of Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria.

This is the second time in as many days that the seasonal snack has been recalled due to food safety issues.

On Sept 13, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a statement said levels of the E. coli bacteria detected in Baker's Cottage's snowskin signature yam mooncake exceeded limits allowed under Singapore food safety rules.

As a precaution, SFA has directed the importer, Ewayz, to recall the affected mooncakes, which involve products with a Dec 31, 2024 expiry date, the statement added.

E.coli, a foodborne pathogen, is usually found in the intestines of people and animals. Foodborne pathogens can be introduced during the production process when cross-contamination occurs, said the statement.

According to the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, most types of E. coli are harmless, but some types can make people ill.

For instance, Shiga toxin-producing E. coli can damage the intestines and cause symptoms such as severe diarrhoea and vomiting, according to the SFA website.

In some cases - especially involving vulnerable groups like young children, the elderly and the immunocompromised - the infection can lead to kidney failure and death.

SFA said consumers who have bought the mooncakes should not eat them. Those who have already done so and have concerns about their health can seek medical advice, it added.

Consumers can contact their point of purchase for inquiries, it said.

On Sept 12, SFA issued a recall of Four Seasons Durian's mini D24 mooncakes due to the presence of bacillus cereus bacteria levels in the confection that exceed food safety rules.

The company has also offered refunds to customers who bought the affected mooncakes.

