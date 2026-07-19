Man arrested after failed attempt to snatch 72-year-old's handbag in Balestier

A 64-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (July 18) for his alleged involvement in a case of snatch theft in Balestier.

The incident, involving a 72-year-old female victim, happened at a bus stop along Balestier Road at about 8.40pm on July 16.

Police said in a news release on Sunday that the man did not succeed and left the scene empty-handed.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division established the man's identity through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from closed-circuit television (CCTV) and police cameras.

He was arrested on Saturday and will be charged in court on Monday for the offence of snatch theft.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to seven years and be liable to caning.

Members of the public who encounter such cases are advised by the police to remain calm.

They should take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator and call for police assistance as soon as it is safe to do so.

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editor@asiaone.com