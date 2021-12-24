Bamboo pole falls from Bukit Batok flat, impales SUV's rear windscreen

While passing by an open-air carpark in Bukit Batok, a man was stunned by what he saw.

On Wednesday (Dec 22), TikTok user Sgbestgolflesson uploaded a video showing a yellow Kia SUV with a bamboo pole sticking out of its rear windscreen.

The TikTok user clarified in a comment that the car did not belong to him.

The clip showed how the fallen bamboo pole — with a blue laundry peg attached to it — had created a hole in the car's rear windscreen.

Within two days, the video garnered over 770,000 views, and more than 1,300 comments, most of which were poking fun at the situation.

PHOTO: TikTok/Sgbestgolflesson

Residents living along Bukit Batok Ave 5 told Lianhe Wanbao that the incident took place at around 8.45am, adding that they heard a loud sound coming from the carpark.

The vehicle's owner, a woman, only realised that her SUV had been damaged at about 6.40pm. She subsequently made a police report.

After conducting some investigations, police officers found that the bamboo pole fell from a unit on the ninth floor. The flat's owner, a man who declined to give his name, apologised to the vehicle owner and offered to pay for damages.

"There were no clothes hanging on that bamboo pole, so I did not think that it would fall off the rack," the resident told the Chinese evening daily.

He suggested that the pole could have been blown off the rack by the strong wind.

A similar incident occurred in 2015 — a falling bamboo pole punctured and broke the bathroom windows of a flat in Toa Payoh.

