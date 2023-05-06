From Bangkok to hospital: Influencer Ridhwan Azman gets food poisoning after first overseas trip with girlfriend

Every couple's first overseas trip together is memorable.

And for Ridwan Azman, it was no different — especially since he ended up in a hospital.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Friday (May 5), the content creator shared the moments before and after things went south.

The first few clips were of him happily feasting on various food in Bangkok, such as salt-baked fish, steak and dancing prawns.

And the following ones showed him sitting in a wheelchair and lying in a hospital bed in Singapore. He even had an Intravenous Therapy (IV) inserted in his right arm.

“Food poisoning is not fun,” he said in the captions, adding that he couldn’t pinpoint exactly which food caused it.

In several Instagram stories uploaded on Friday, Ridwan shared that his symptoms included a 40-deg C fever and multiple trips to the toilet.

“Everything I ate or drank would exit my body, felt weak and (my) tummy was in so much pain.

“I still love the food in Bangkok but damn, you got to be very careful,” he shared.

Not an isolated incident

Unfortunately, he isn’t the first one who has gotten severe food poisoning after eating food in Thailand.

Last August, one woman shared on TikTok that she vomited continuously and had non-stop diarrhoea after consuming raw shrimp from a Phuket night market.

She was later admitted to the hospital.

Around the same period, another TikTok user shared that she too had gotten food poisoning after eating raw oysters.

It was so bad that a doctor had to go to her hotel room and give her injections of four types of medications.

The entire ordeal also cost her 9,000 Baht ($354).

