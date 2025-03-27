Bangkok police looking for Singaporean after woman's half-naked body found in bathroom

Thai police are searching for a Singaporean man after his girlfriend was found dead in downtown Bangkok on Wednesday (March 26), reported local media.

The body of the 30-year-old Thai woman was discovered by two of her friends in the bathroom of a condo apartment on the 22nd floor. They had gone looking for her after losing contact on March 24, according to Thai PBS.

Bangkok Post reported that the victim was naked from the waist up and covered by a blanket and a blood-stained bedsheet, with blood-stained cloth wrapped around her head.

The victim's friends said the door to the room was unlocked and the air conditioner was turned on.

They also claimed that the deceased and boyfriend, a 32-year-old Singaporean, frequently argued and that the man would allegedly turn violent.

CCTV footage from the condo showed the couple together on March 23.

The man was seen taking an elevator to the woman's room at 12.12am on March 24 and leaving with his luggage at 3.15pm the next day, according to Bangkok Post.

He left the building in a black Mercedes-Benz, which Bangkok police reportedly said is registered to a deceased Thai man.

Thai PBS reported that the police are tracking down the Singaporean for questioning, and it is believed he is still in Thailand.

