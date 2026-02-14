Bangladesh national, 22, to be charged for staging own kidnapping

A 22-year-old Bangladeshi man will be charged in court on Saturday (Feb 14) for allegedly staging his own kidnapping in a case of attempted cheating.

In a news release on Friday (Feb 13) night, the police said they received a report at about 11.40am on Thursday, claiming that the man did not turn up for work.

Later the same day, the police received further information that the man had allegedly been kidnapped. The man's uncle also received text messages seeking a ransom of $3,000 for his release.

Police said the messages contained photographs of the suspect being tied up.

Officers from Clementi Police Division conducted extensive searches and investigations and located him in the vicinity of Marina Bay, within three hours of being informed of the alleged kidnapping.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly staged his own kidnapping for personal reasons.

The police added that no ransom was paid to him or anyone else.

His mobile devices were seized in connection to the case.

If convicted of attempted cheating, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

