Bangladeshi national under investigation for illegal sermon promoting 'dangerous' extremist teachings: MHA

Amir Hamza, a Bangladeshi preacher who is known for his "extremist and segregationist" views, is being investigated by the authorities for giving a sermon to a group of migrant workers in a Tuas dormitory on August 9 without obtaining the necessary approval.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a press release on Wednesday (Aug 21) that they are also probing the organiser and other persons involved in the event, which was held at Lantana Lodge along Tech Park Crescent.

"Amir Hamza's sermon propagated extremist and segregationist teachings that were dangerous, and detrimental to Singapore's communal harmony," the ministry added.

It wasn't indicated how many workers had attended Hamza's sermon.

MHA said Hamza, who is reportedly in his 30s, had attracted security attention in Bangladesh for his alleged extremist teachings and terrorist links.

He was reportedly an influential figure in pro-Al-Qaeda terrorism organisation Ansar al-Islam (AAI), and was arrested by Bangladeshi authorities in 2021 for terrorism-related activities and inciting militancy.

Hamza was reportedly released on bail last December while awaiting trial.

He used a different passport

"ISD (Internal Security Department) is aware of Amir Hamza and his background," said the ministry. "However, he had used a passport which bore a name different from that in our databases to enter Singapore, and we did not have his biometrics at the time of his entry on Aug 9, 2024."

Hamza left Singapore the next day, and on Aug 12, the authorities received police reports about his sermon to a group of Bangladeshi migrant workers.

MHA said that in Hamza’s sermon, he inferred that non-Muslims are "kafir", or infidels.

The ministry added that Hamza also held up alleged Bangladeshi extremists as bastions of religious piety, and had politicised his sermon by labelling the previous Bangladeshi government as "oppressors" - claiming they had sentenced individuals to death for opposing them.

"He also claimed that victory will come when Bangladesh becomes an 'Islamic country," said MHA.

"Neither Amir Hamza nor the organiser had applied for the necessary approval for him to give a sermon in Singapore."

MHA said that the authorities are investigating the persons involved in the event, including the organiser, and will take strong action if they are found to have breached the laws, or pose security concerns. This includes deportation, prosecution or detention under the Internal Security Act.

The ministry also reiterated that foreigners who wish to conduct talks in Singapore that are religious, cause-based or political in nature are required to obtain a Miscellaneous Work Pass.

In addition, under the Public Order Act, organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit constitutes an offence.

'We can't be interviewing every person who is coming in'

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (Aug 21), Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said that Hamza had entered Singapore in what "appeared to be a valid-issued passport" but with a different name.

The minister said: "We have told preachers from other countries that they cannot enter or have turned them [away] at the airport, but he slipped through because of this passport issue.

"It's not easy when people do that and it's a balance we have to strike."

Shanmugam added that the authorities "cannot be interviewing every person who is coming in as if he is or might be a radical".

"Imagine what that will do to the airport experience and our tourism industry?" he added. "So you must accept that sometimes, these things will happen - not because of our fault."

On whether this incident meant that Singapore is facing a radicalisation problem among the Bangladeshi migrant worker community, Shanmugam pointed out that an "overwhelming majority" of them are law abiding.

ISD has investigated about 40 Bangladeshi workers since 2015, according to the minister.

"And there are over 200,000 Bangladeshi workers in Singapore now, so 40 is a very small number," he said.

"But we don't take chances. We will take action against anyone who attacks another race or religion."

