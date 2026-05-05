Bangladeshi work pass holder jailed 12 months for illegally employing overstayer

A Bangladesh national was sentenced to 12 months' jail on Tuesday (May 5) for employing a fellow countryman who had overstayed in Singapore.

Jahangir Mohammed, a work pass holder, had failed to duly verify the immigration status of Talukdar Md Pabel, before hiring him, the Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday.

Pabel, 26, had been in Singapore on a special pass, which expired on Jan 18, 2021. Three months later, he was arrested by ICA for overstaying.

Investigations found that he had approached Jahangir for a job, and worked for his company Maa Trading as a rice packer from November to December 2020.

In January 2021, Pabel was re-employed as a rice packer by Jahangir at Maa Trading, and also worked as a shop assistant at a minimart operated by Maa Trading until he was arrested on April 20.

While investigations were ongoing, Jahangir had coached other employees at Maa Trading to give false statements to ICA officers.

Pabel was given one month's imprisonment and three strokes of the cane. He has served his sentence and since been deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

For overstaying, offenders face jail time of up to six months and a minimum of three strokes of the cane, or a fine of up to $6,000.

ICA said it takes a serious view towards individuals who employ immigration offenders.

Anyone convicted of employing overstayers and/or illegal immigrants can be jailed for between six months and two years and fined up to $6,000.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com