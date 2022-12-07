Bank employee caught taking over 400 upskirt videos - including 2 of a 33-year-old man in a dress

Over more than 18 months, a bank employee used his mobile phone to record nearly 400 upskirt videos, including two of a man dressed in women's clothes.

Among Leonard Tan Song Hui's victims are two women he targeted many times between February 2018 and September 2019.

During that time, he filmed at least 209 upskirt videos of one of the women, a 39-year-old, and unlawfully recorded at least 66 clips of the second victim, 38.

Tan, 43, was jailed for eight months on Monday after he pleaded guilty to two counts of insulting a woman's modesty and one count of harassment.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Phang said that in early 2018, Tan started filming upskirt videos of women at places such as MRT stations and on trains, and around his workplace in the Marina Bay area.

He stored the videos in his mobile phones and laptop computer. More than 100 of the clips involved unidentified victims.

On Sept 5, 2019, Tan travelled by train to Marina Bay Sands to meet his wife for dinner and was on an escalator when he spotted the third victim mentioned in court – a 33-year-old man in a dress standing in front of him.

The prosecutor told the court: "The accused then approached the third victim from behind, and stood behind him on the escalator.

"Holding his phone with the camera lens facing upwards, the accused proceeded to take two upskirt videos of the third victim. The accused did so intending to cause harassment to the victim."

An eyewitness spotted Tan in the act and alerted the police, who arrived at the scene soon after.

Officers then seized items including two mobile phones and a laptop computer from Tan.

The incriminating videos were later found on the devices, said the prosecutor.

ALSO READ: No self-discipline? Secondary school discipline master takes upskirt videos of colleagues and students

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.