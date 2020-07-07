Barack Obama on PAP's Carrie Tan: 'Young people like Carrie give me hope'

The People's Action Party's (PAP) K Shanmugan uploaded to his Facebook page this morning (July 7) a video featuring President Obama praising our new candidate Carrie Tan 陈澮敏 Posted by K Shanmugam Sc on Monday, July 6, 2020 .

Both Shanmugan and Tan are candidates contesting in Nee Soon GRC, along with Derrick Goh, Faishal Ibrahim, and Louis Ng.

Shanmugam's video included an excerpt from Obama's state visit to Singapore in August 2016.

Obama said in the video: "I'll note that I had a chance to meet one of those young Singaporean leaders at a YSEALI summit in Kuala Lumpur last year, a remarkable young woman named Carrie Tan, who's helping underprivileged women become financially self-sufficient,".

"When Carrie talked about coming together with young people from across Southeast Asia, she said, 'We bonded in our common endeavour to seek, to understand, and learn from one another in pursuit of our aspirations to a better world'.

"Young people like Carrie give me hope."

The one-minute video ended with footage of Tan welcoming Obama to the podium at the said YSEALI summit, which is the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative launched by the US government to strengthen leadership development and networking in Southeast Asia.

Here's the 2015 video of Tan's opening introduction of Obama:

Tan is the founder of the charity Daughters Of Tomorrow.

Nee Soon GRC is being contested by PAP and the Progress Singapore Party's team of Damien Tay, Taufik Supan, Kala Manickam, S Nallakaruppan, and Brad Bowyer.

