Barefoot man walks towards oncoming vehicles, attempts to stop and chase a car

An unusual scene unfolded along Bedok North Avenue 1, where a man was seen attempting to chase and stop oncoming vehicles on the road.

According to a video posted on the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Saturday (Sept 13), the incident took place on Sept 12 at 8.27am.

In the dashcam footage, the man, who was barefoot, could be seen approaching a delivery rider, seemingly saying something to him, as the rider stopped for a few seconds before riding away.

Shortly after, a traffic buildup causes the car with the dashcam to come to a halt along with other vehicles. The man is then seen stumbling towards a red Toyota in front of the dashcam car.

Suddenly, the man turns to the dashcam vehicle and holds out his hand, showing his palm in a stop gesture.

Noticing his bizarre actions, the driver quickly steers clear to his left and drives off.

Later in the video, the view switches to the rear, showing the dashcam car driving past the traffic junction while leaving the barefoot man behind.

Seemingly undeterred, the man picks up his pace and begins chasing the dashcam car.

The video ends abruptly with the man still seen standing in the middle of the road.

Some netizens speculated that his unusual behaviour might have been influenced by alcohol or other substances.

