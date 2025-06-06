Award Banner
Barge grounded off Tanjong Beach; no reports of damage, injuries

Tug boats activated to tow the barge out to sea
A barge has grounded off Sentosa's Tanjong Beach and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore are currently investigating the matter.
PHOTO: Facebook/Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore
Khoo Yi-HangPUBLISHED ONJune 06, 2025 2:58 AMByKhoo Yi-Hang

[UPDATE June 6, 12.35pm]

The barge which was grounded off Tanjong Beach has been safely towed away to an anchorage for inspection and investigation, MPA said in an update on Friday.

The incident has damaged a portion of the floating security barriers off Sentosa and the police coast guard will be assessing the damage and conducting necessary repairs.

Patrols in the vicinity have also been stepped up.

A container barge has grounded off at Sentosa's Tanjong Beach on Friday (June 6) morning, according to a statement released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore(MPA).

There are no reports of damages, injuries or pollution, according to MPA, and tug boats have been activated to tow the barge out to sea.

The barge, Marco Polo 802, currently carries containers and remains stable.

No impact to navigational safety has been reported, MPA said.

"The beach remains open to the public," the statement read. "MPA and Sentosa Development Corporation are working with the relevant agencies to ensure minimal disruption."

MPA is investigating the incident.

