Singapore-bound ferry from Batam collides with tanker, all safely evacuated: Indonesian media

SINGAPORE - Two vessels, including one ferry carrying 165 passengers from Batam to Singapore, collided in the city-state’s waters on Nov 10, Indonesian media reported.

The Singapore-bound MV Horizon 9, which also had seven crew members on board, collided with the LA Digue, a Marshall Islands-flagged chemical tanker in Singapore’s waters, Batam News reported, citing Batam’s port authority KSOP, which said it received a report of the collision at about 7.30pm (Singapore time).

All passengers and crew from both ships were safely evacuated to HarbourFront Terminal in Singapore, Antara news agency quoted a KSOP official as saying.

The bow of the Horizon 9 suffered damage, Antara said, citing KSOP. The ferry reportedly departed Batam at around 3.30pm in Indonesia.

Investigations are ongoing to find out the cause of the accident and potential environmental impact, said the KSOP, adding that it was communicating with the passenger ferry’s operator Horizon Ferry and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

A passenger who was on board the ferry told The Straits Times that prior to the collision, the ferry had suddenly swerved to the left.

Mr Junaidi said the ferry’s engine was then turned off. The 43-year-old added that he noticed the ferry heading for the side of the tanker.

A loud bang was heard during the collision, he said.

“There was a slight commotion in the ferry as we initially thought that the damage was quite serious,” said Mr Junaidi.

However, staff assured passengers that the ferry had sustained only slight damage, he added.

Mr Junaidi said the authorities then escorted the ferry safely to HarbourFront Terminal.

The Straits Times has contacted the MPA, the Singapore Police Coast Guard, the National Environment Agency, national water agency PUB and Horizon Ferry for more information.

[[nid:689982]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.