Batman Suparman slashed by Foodpanda colleague over WhatsApp argument

An argument in a WhatsApp group chat led to a Foodpanda delivery rider slashing his colleague, which would likely leave the victim permanently scarred.

Eng Guan Hong, 40, was yesterday jailed for 30 months and given six strokes of the cane for attacking his colleague Batman Suparman, 29, outside the Foodpanda office in Orchard.

Another similar charge for voluntarily causing hurt was taken into consideration.

The court heard that on the morning of Jan 28, Eng left a voice message in the chat group for Foodpanda delivery riders, saying those who did not sign up for a new scheme for riders were stupid.

ARGUMENT

Mr Batman took offence, and the pair had a heated argument in the chat.

They met up at about 2.40pm that day outside the building to settle their differences.

But Eng had armed himself with a motorcycle helmet and a penknife with a 10.5cm blade.

Without saying a word, Eng attacked Mr Batman with the helmet and slashed his face with the penknife.