Batman Suparman slashed by Foodpanda colleague over WhatsApp argument

PHOTO: The Straits Times
David Sun
The New Paper

An argument in a WhatsApp group chat led to a Foodpanda delivery rider slashing his colleague, which would likely leave the victim permanently scarred.

Eng Guan Hong, 40, was yesterday jailed for 30 months and given six strokes of the cane for attacking his colleague Batman Suparman, 29, outside the Foodpanda office in Orchard.

Another similar charge for voluntarily causing hurt was taken into consideration.

The court heard that on the morning of Jan 28, Eng left a voice message in the chat group for Foodpanda delivery riders, saying those who did not sign up for a new scheme for riders were stupid.

ARGUMENT

Mr Batman took offence, and the pair had a heated argument in the chat.

They met up at about 2.40pm that day outside the building to settle their differences.

But Eng had armed himself with a motorcycle helmet and a penknife with a 10.5cm blade.

Without saying a word, Eng attacked Mr Batman with the helmet and slashed his face with the penknife.

Even as other riders managed to push him away, Eng charged towards Mr Batman again and punched his face several times.

The assault stopped when more colleagues from the Foodpanda office arrived to pull him away.

A security guard called for the police, stating that Foodpanda delivery riders were fighting with a knife and wanting to chop each other.

Mr Batman later went to Singapore General Hospital and was found to have suffered cuts around his nose and ear.

A medical report said the cuts were likely to leave scars.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Dillon Kok said Eng had lashed out at the victim over a minor disagreement and had a previous conviction for a similar offence in 2014.

Eng's lawyer T. M. Sinnadurai said his client intends to turn over a new leaf and avoid committing such offences in future.

During sentencing, District Judge Edgar Foo said he agreed with the prosecution's sentencing position, noting that Mr Batman might be permanently scarred.

For voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon, Eng could have been jailed for up to seven years, or fined, or caned, or given any combination of the three.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore courts crime

TRENDING

Missing Singaporean kayakers: Fishermen find body of woman in waters off Terengganu
Missing Singaporean kayakers: Fishermen find body of woman in waters off Terengganu
Martial arts superstar Jet Li shocks fans with his youthful appearance
Martial arts superstar Jet Li shocks fans with his youthful appearance
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Too ugly for Chinese people? Marvel star Simu Liu hits back at video judging his looks
Is this actor too ugly? The Chinese think so
Singapore BMW passengers criticised for &#039;chope-ing&#039; parking lot in Malaysia
Singapore BMW passengers criticised for 'chope-ing' parking lot in Malaysia
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple
&#039;Tolong, tolong, don&#039;t take our things&#039;: Ang Mo Kio jewellery shop robbed of items worth $100,000
'Tolong, tolong, don't take our things': Ang Mo Kio jewellery shop robbed of items worth $100,000
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
BTS Army defends Suga after online backlash over his weight gain
BTS Army defends Suga after online backlash over his weight gain
Malaysian police find naked body of missing teen Nora Quoirin
Malaysian police find naked body of missing teen Nora Quoirin
Shangri-la VP guilty of car crash at Sentosa Gateway
Shangri-la VP guilty of car crash at Sentosa Gateway
Celebrities Ella Chen, Angelababy dish tips on kissing and making up in their relationships
Kiss and make up: Celebs Ella Chen, Angelababy share tips to resolving lovers' tiffs

LIFESTYLE

Free things to do with kids in Singapore: Ultimate guide for parents
Free things to do with kids in Singapore: Ultimate guide for parents
Healthier Singapore hawker dishes that pregnant mums should eat
Healthier Singapore hawker dishes that pregnant mums should eat
5 spooky tales from Singapore film sets that will give you the chills this Hungry Ghost Festival
5 spooky tales from Singapore film sets that will give you the chills this Hungry Ghost Festival
54-cent buffet at The Westin Singapore, 35% off rooms at Hotel Soloha and other deals this week
54-cent buffet at The Westin Singapore, 35% off rooms at Hotel Soloha and other deals this week

Home Works

How to prevent your HDB flat from flooding
How to prevent your HDB flat from flooding
8 appliances you can do without in a minimalist kitchen
8 appliances you can do without in a minimalist kitchen
How to make your home a conducive space for learning
How to make your home a conducive space for learning
10 homes that&#039;ll make you want to stay in all day
10 homes that'll make you want to stay in all day

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Westlife&#039;s The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Westlife's The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone

SERVICES