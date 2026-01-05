Businesses offering battery-operated go-kart rides to save at least $7,000 under new regulation

Operators offering battery-operated go-karts will now be able to save at least $7,000 under a pro-enterprise regulatory change announced by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Monday (Jan 5).

An exemption order for such rides under the Amusement Rides Safety Act 2011 was issued and came into effect on Jan 2, BCA said.

"This move stems from a periodical review of existing regulations, ensuring public safety while adapting to the evolving needs of the amusement ride industry," the authority said.

Prior to this, all amusement rides, including go-karts of any speed or power, required permits for installation, modification and operation.

The application fees for installation permits and associated professional costs may run up to $5,000, while operating permit renewals can cost $2,000.

In a Facebook post on Monday, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said that the move arose from an appeal he received from young entrepreneurs operating kiddy rides in a shopping mall, and is part of the Ministry of National Development's pro-enterprise rules review exercise.

They operate low-risk and low-speed kiddy rides to allow children to learn about safe road habits through play activities.

Reflecting on the move, Chee said that while safety remains a priority, it is also important that regulations keep pace with the evolving needs of businesses, including the varying risk profiles of different types of rides.

"It is not necessary to subject go-karts, which are battery-operated and run at low speeds below 6kmh, to the same set of safety requirements as go-karts that are used for racing," he said.

Under the exemption order, go-karts are exempted from requiring permits under the Act if they fulfil the following conditions:

Powered solely by batteries, rather than petrol or other fuel sources.

Installed with a speed limiting device to cap its operating speed from exceeding 6kmh.

Covered all mechanical parts, other than the steering wheel, brake pedal and acceleration pedal, to prevent the risk of a limb, hair, or apparel worn by a person from being caught by the go-kart.

Both BCA and Chee said that the move will benefit businesses operating such rides, enabling them to respond more quickly to market demands without compromising safety standards.

