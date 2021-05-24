Battle of the puns: Police, LTA, Fairprice and more jump on #sadlovestory bandwagon

A week into Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) with restrictions like working from home and no dining-in, it can start to feel a little gloomy in Singapore.

Since laughter is said to be the best medicine, some brands – and even the police – have jumped on a trending meme on social media to help lighten the mood.

Enter the #SadLoveStory or #HappyLoveStory meme which uses puns to tell a short and humorous love story, it also encourages others to participate in wordplay.

While a few made people chuckle, others were not so successful at being punny (funny).

She fell in love with a frontliner but he refused to drop his mask — Singapore Government (@govsingapore) May 19, 2021

On May 19, the Singapore Government's official Twitter account seemingly got the ball rolling with this tweet above which got one user asking: "Admin, are you OK?"

Fortunately for those who needed a laugh, other organisations like NTUC FairPrice, Ikea, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) have hopped on this humorous love story bandwagon.

No #SadLoveStory at our stores; we prefer happy endings. #HappyLoveStory Posted by NTUC FairPrice on Thursday, May 20, 2021

How about finding love at the supermarket? One post from NTUC FairPrice read: "They met at the fresh herbs section, and found that they were mint to be." Some creative netizens even came up with a witty reply.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook

For Ikea, they took a creative spin on the Swedish names for their products.

Everyone's got a #SadLoveStory. Here are some of ours. What's yours? #IKEASingapore Posted by IKEA on Friday, May 21, 2021

One such post, referring to a $1.50 waste bin named FNISS, read: "She fell in love with him, but he FNISS her bubble tea."

Even the SPF decided to have their own #SadLoveStory take.

Presenting to you the SPF version! Have a good weekend, everyone. Stay home, stay safe! Posted by Singapore Police Force on Saturday, May 22, 2021

"She fell in love with her range instructor, but he already has a target in mind," one post read. To which one creative netizen replied, "She fell in love with a Coast Guard officer but he was drifting away."

Start your #Saturday with some giggles! 😝 From a #SadLoveStory to a #HappyLoveStory, our land transport has got you covered! ♥️ Have any stories of your own to share? Let us know in the comments below. 🤔💭 Posted by Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Friday, May 21, 2021

The LTA also got in on the action with one post that read, "She fell in love with a traffic light but he kept giving her mixed signals," which received a wicked reply.

Now we realise that some Singaporeans do have a sense of humour, despite these trying times.

