Battle of the puns: Police, LTA, Fairprice and more jump on #sadlovestory bandwagon

A week into Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) with restrictions like working from home and no dining-in, it can start to feel a little gloomy in Singapore.
Since laughter is said to be the best medicine, some brands – and even the police – have jumped on a trending meme on social media to help lighten the mood.
Enter the #SadLoveStory or #HappyLoveStory meme which uses puns to tell a short and humorous love story, it also encourages others to participate in wordplay.
While a few made people chuckle, others were not so successful at being punny (funny).
On May 19, the Singapore Government's official Twitter account seemingly got the ball rolling with this tweet above which got one user asking: "Admin, are you OK?"
Fortunately for those who needed a laugh, other organisations like NTUC FairPrice, Ikea, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) have hopped on this humorous love story bandwagon.
How about finding love at the supermarket? One post from NTUC FairPrice read: "They met at the fresh herbs section, and found that they were mint to be." Some creative netizens even came up with a witty reply.
For Ikea, they took a creative spin on the Swedish names for their products.
One such post, referring to a $1.50 waste bin named FNISS, read: "She fell in love with him, but he FNISS her bubble tea."
Even the SPF decided to have their own #SadLoveStory take.
"She fell in love with her range instructor, but he already has a target in mind," one post read. To which one creative netizen replied, "She fell in love with a Coast Guard officer but he was drifting away."
The LTA also got in on the action with one post that read, "She fell in love with a traffic light but he kept giving her mixed signals," which received a wicked reply.
Now we realise that some Singaporeans do have a sense of humour, despite these trying times.