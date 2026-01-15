Bayfront MRT dance hotspot mirrors frosted for safety, says MBS, as dancers lament loss of space

Young dancers who gather at the underground walkway at Bayfront MRT to practise their moves will have to look for another venue as the open space with full-length mirrors has been frosted as at Jan 1 this year.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday (Jan 11), user Nana0813 shared a dance video at the linkway with the frosted mirrors.

Her video, which garnered over 86,000 views as at Thursday (Jan 15), shows the mirrors lining the walkway covered by an opaque film across the middle, which present a stark contrast to their unobstructed view earlier.

Frosted to 'facilitate seamless pedestrian flow': MBS

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a Marina Bay Sands spokesperson said that the mirrors were frosted based on public feedback regarding obstruction to the walkway.

"Dance groups have been increasingly using the underground walkway for their dance rehearsals and practice sessions, blocking pedestrian flow at this high-traffic area," the spokesperson said.

The linkway is primarily intended to provide convenient access to and from Gardens by the Bay, and that the mirrors have been frosted "to facilitate seamless pedestrian flow".

"We need to ensure that this shared public space remains safe, accessible, and free from obstructions," the spokesperson added.

Netizens divided

The frosted mirrors have sparked a heated debate online from netizens and dancers alike.

Many netizens welcomed the decision, citing that walkways should be kept open for pedestrians.

One netizen shared her perspective as a fellow dancer, and said that dancers should be mindful in public spaces like these.

The netizen also recounted a visit to the Bayfront MRT walkway in December, which was congested with people filming TikTok videos.

Other netizens also complained that many dancers even bring props and furniture to the walkway for rehearsal, obstructing pedestrians.

Other places frequented by local dance groups include Scape in Orchard, Bras Basah MRT station and Changi Airport.

But some sympathised with the situation, saying that Singapore lacks open spaces for dancers to develop their skills.

One netizen suggested that there should be more public dance studios available, so that dancers would not have to resort to dancing in public spaces.

Another also cited SMRT's Communities in Station programme, which has brought giant chess sets to Bras Basah MRT and table tennis facilities to Esplanade MRT, saying that dancers could benefit from dedicated areas.

Speaking to AsiaOne, 26-year-old Natasha Lee recalled that when she was a member of her school's dance team, she used to frequent public spaces and MRT stations to practise as studios were "too expensive, fully booked, or inconvenient to go to".

"Such open spaces allowed us to experiment freely and rehearse," the sales manager said, adding that the loss of a community space would make it harder for those within the dance community.

While acknowledging that some dance groups might take up more space, she said that many still try to be considerate for their surroundings.

"I also felt that these places were a good avenue for some of my batchmates to dance in public to gain confidence before our big performances or competitions," she said.

