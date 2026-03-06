Derek Tan to lead Building and Construction Authority from May 1

Derek Tan, Chief Infrastructure Planning Officer at the Ministry of National Development (MND), will be appointed chief executive officer of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) effective May 1, on Friday (March 6).

Tan will be appointed chief executive officer (designate) on April 1.

He will take over from Kelvin Wong Wee Siong, who was appointed to the role on Nov 2, 2020, MND and BCA said.

A HDB scholar, Tan joined the Housing Board in 1999 and served as the board's group director of housing management from June 2017 to July 2022.

The incoming CEO is credited with leading the group to effectively address multiple challenges, including revamping processes and procedures during the Covid-19 pandemic to minimise service disruptions, while maintaining high service standards.

He assumed his current role at MND in 2024 and later took on the concurrent role of executive director of planning in December 2025.

In his present role, Tan is responsible for driving and coordinating the pro-enterprise work areas and inter-agency infrastructure coordination across the ministry.

"He (Derek Tan) brings relevant experience across housing, transport, and infrastructure sectors, and has demonstrated the resolve to uphold high standards and accountability as a regulator, while maintaining a pro-enterprise mindset to advance Singapore's built environment sector towards greater sustainability and higher productivity," MND said.

Wong served in various roles at EDB

Prior to his appointment at BCA, Wong served in various leadership roles at the Economic Development Board (EDB) in different business clusters such as logistics, supply chain and connectivity, urban solutions and professional services.

Since becoming BCA's CEO, he is said to have "played an instrumental role" in the built environment sector's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic

"Under his leadership, BCA was able to address severe manpower and financial challenges in the sector and support the safe restart of construction for important infrastructure and building projects," the ministry said.

He is also credited with overseeing policy changes in the areas of safety, sustainability and liveability.

MND said that these changes helped secure long-term improvements and benefits within Singapore's physical environment, while balancing the needs of Singaporeans and the sector.

"We would like to thank Mr Wong for his invaluable contributions to the built environment sector and BCA, and welcome Mr Tan to his new appointment at BCA," added MND.

