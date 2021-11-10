'Be patient, drivers': Construction worker at Novena seen picking up floating barrier during downpour

While most of us worked from home during the downpour on Tuesday (Nov 9) afternoon, one TikTok video highlighted how some people had to brave the elements.

TikTok user Teririum captured the gloomy scene outside her window, showing three construction workers moving construction barriers along Thomson Road so that the vehicles could drive past safely.

One worker was seen chasing after a barrier that was drifting away in the floodwater.

"These workers [are] risking their lives in the pouring rain and flash floods and the cars [are honking] at them," she wrote.

The area shown in the video is under ongoing construction for the North-South Corridor, which is said to be Singapore's longest transit priority corridor. Works are expected to be completed in 2027.

After viewing the clip, TikTok users sympathised with the workers who had to continue working in heavy rain. Some urged drivers to be patient while others said they should not have honked at the men.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Public Utilities Board issued a high flood risk warning for Balestier Road and Thomson Road, and advised the public to avoid those areas.

Balestier Rd / Thomson Rd :Water level at 100%. High Flood Risk..14:57:24 #SGFlood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) November 9, 2021

The Meteorological Service Singapore announced on Nov 1 that there would be more rainy days in the first half of the month. Thundery showers were forecast on most afternoons.

