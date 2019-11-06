Be wary of fake $50 and $100 portrait series notes: Police

Those who suspect that they have received fake currency notes should make a report at their nearest neighbourhood police centre or delay the person who gave the suspected fake note and call the police immediately.

SINGAPORE - Be wary of receiving counterfeit $50 and $100 Singapore currency notes, the police advised the public on Tuesday (June 11).

This comes after they received several reports between March and May of fake portrait series notes being used at convenience stores, restaurants and retail outlets.

The portrait series is the fourth set of currency notes to be launched here and the one currently in circulation.

Notes from the series feature a portrait of Singapore's first president Yusof Ishak.