Bean curd maker Dolford Food Manufacturing fined $3k for lapses, including cockroach infestation

The Singapore Food Agency said that Dolford Food Manufacturing was found to have structural damage to its flooring, wall tiles and doors and a widespread cockroach infestation.
PHOTO: Singapore Food Agency
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A bean curd maker was fined $3,000 on Wednesday (Oct 30) for hygiene lapses and maintaining its premises poorly. This included a widespread cockroach infestation.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that Dolford Food Manufacturing was also found to have structural damage to its flooring, wall tiles and doors, with its premises visibly dirty and water pooling.

Housekeeping of Dolford's premises was found to be poor as well.

These were uncovered during a routine inspection of the company's premises by SFA on July 26.

All of the company's finished food products and semi-processed food items were thrown away in the interest of public health.

SFA said that the company's operating licence was also suspended for eight days from July 30 to Aug 7. The suspension was lifted after Dolford rectified its lapses and took measures to improve the cleanliness of its premises.

The agency reminded all food operators to ensure that their premises are clean and well maintained, and that their staff are adequately trained in proper food safety management.

Food operators found guilty of not adhering to regulations nor complying with food hygiene and food safety requirements can be fined up to $5,000. For every day that an offence continues after conviction, operators can expect to be fined up to $100 more per day.

SFA advised members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise them, and provide feedback through the agency's online feedback form (www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or call 6805-2871.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore Food Agency (SFA) Food safety

TRENDING

Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
&#039;I&#039;m slipping&#039;: Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan&#039;s highest mountain
'I'm slipping': Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan's highest mountain
Here&#039;s how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that&#039;s cheaper and better than store bought ones
Here's how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that's cheaper and better than store bought ones
Malaysia seeks another RTS extension
Malaysia seeks to delay Rapid Transit System project with Singapore again
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about &#039;Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food&#039;
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money &amp; old notes worth more?
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money & old notes worth more?
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko &amp; more
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko & more
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Japanese reality show has celeb and fan &#039;sleep together&#039; on their first meeting
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan 'sleep together' on their first meeting
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain

SERVICES