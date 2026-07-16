'Disgusting': Bedok residents fume over blood-stained sanitary pads dumped at HDB block

"Disgusting" was how some Bedok residents described the sight of blood-stained sanitary pads and used tissues strewn around the foot of their HDB block.

Residents told Lianhe Zaobao that this issue has persisted for months, adding that the soiled materials are believed to have been thrown from a flat at Block 636 Bedok Reservoir Road.

Acting on a tip-off, a Lianhe Zaobao reporter visited the HDB estate on Monday (July 13) evening and found a discarded sanitary napkin in one of the drains, and several used tissues scattered nearby.

Litter was also seen on the service ledges of several floors.

Resident Chen Xianzhang, 67, said he has repeatedly come across blood-stained sanitary pads and used tissues downstairs in recent months.

"If it were a tissue, it could have accidentally been blown away by the wind. But sanitary napkins are personal items, so it's obvious that they were thrown there deliberately," added Chen.

He condemned the behaviour as "disgusting" and said it was damaging the estate's environment.

Another resident, 70-year-old Zhang, recalled seeing tissues drifting down from above and speculated they were tossed around by children at play.

A third resident, Chen, 75, shared she had occasionally spotted leftover food and bread crumbs on the ground floor, leading her to suspect that someone had been feeding pigeons.

Most of the residents interviewed said they did not report the incident to the town council, as they were uncertain of the culprit's identity.

Some residents reportedly mentioned that the area is cleaned daily and that the litter is typically cleared by the following morning.

Authorities investigating

In response to media enquiries, the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council said the authorities are investigating the high-rise littering incidents.

The town council added that it has not yet identified the specific unit involved, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

However, the town council has issued advisory notices reminding residents to properly dispose of household waste and sanitary products.

AsiaOne has contacted the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council and National Environment Agency for additional information.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com