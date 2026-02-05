'You see if I will burn your house': 37-year-old woman arrested for alleged loanshark harassment in Bedok

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday (Feb 3) for her suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Bedok.

The alleged crime took place at about 4.10pm on Monday at a residential unit along Bedok North Street 2, the police said on Wednesday.

A photograph showing the debtor's note written on a piece of cardboard reads: "...want to run my money is it? This just warning. Next time you see I burn your house or not (sic)."

Police said the woman was identified by officers from Bedok Police Division through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

She will be charged in court on Thursday.

The offence of loanshark harassment carries a penalty of imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to $50,000. In addition, those found guilty may receive up to six strokes of the cane.

As caning can only be imposed on male offenders below 50 years old, she may receive an additional sentence in lieu of caning if she is found guilty.

The police also advised members of the public to stay away from loansharks and not to assist or work with them in any way. '

Those who suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities can call the police at 999.

[[nid:728911]]

editor@asiaone.com