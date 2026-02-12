Car lands on road divider, traffic light toppled in Bedok accident

A car ended up on a road divider and knocked over a traffic light on Bedok North Road following an accident on Wednesday (Feb 11).

The accident, which involved a silver BYD multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and a red Toyota Sienta compact MPV, happened at about 6.14pm, at the junction of Bedok North Road and Bedok North Avenue 3.

Two videos posted on a motoring chat group show the EV on a road divider and resting on a fallen traffic light.

Meanwhile, the MPV is seen in the middle of the junction.

One police ground response force patrol car was seen near each of the two involved cars.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that two persons were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to a hospital.

The police added that they are investigating the incident.

