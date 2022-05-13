Bedok North flat fire: Resident dies, 3 others taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - One person has died in a fire at Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 early Friday morning (May 13), The Straits Times understands.

ST understands the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also rescued several people from the flat.

When ST arrived at about 8.35am, at least 10 policemen were seen at the foot of the block reassuring residents who had evacuated.

The block had been cordoned off and an SCDF ambulance was also stationed nearby.

Mr Eric Seah, 50, who works in sales in the car industry, said that at 6.45am, his neighbour banged on his door shouting there was a fire.

Mr Seah who lives alone on the sixth storey said: "There was thick smoke. It was very pungent.

"Everyone was rushing down. The fire was quite big."

He added most neighbours evacuated by taking the stairs.

Mr Willie Toh Hock Beng, 45, who works as a logistics driver and who lives on the fourth storey, said he was woken up at 6.30am by his neighbours shouting about the fire.

Living with his wheelchair-bound mother, Mr Toh was grateful to his neighbours who had helped them evacuate from the unit.

He said: "There was a man from the unit upstairs who came and quickly grabbed my mother, put her on his back and carried her down while I took her wheelchair."

[Fire @ Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2] Earlier today (13 May) at about 6.35am, SCDF was alerted to a fire at the... Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Thursday, May 12, 2022

MP for the estate, Mr Tan Kiat How, said in a Facebook post a mother and her young toddler have been taken to the hospital.

He said: "Our grassroots leaders are helping families who have asked to temporarily evacuate. We have opened up the rooms at HeartbeatBedok to hold everyone.

"I thank residents for their cooperation and understanding.

"I am also grateful to @myscdf for their quick response. The agencies will look into the cause of this fire."

Additional reporting by Shermaine Ang and Tasneem Begum Mustapha

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.