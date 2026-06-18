'Kopi o kosong': Bedok resident raises concerns over discoloured tap water at home

A resident has raised concerns over hygiene after discovering discoloured tap water in her home in Bedok.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the resident, who wished to be known only as Nic, 31, said her family first experienced the issue a few months ago but did not think much of it as it occurred only once and resolved shortly after.

She noted that although the issue appeared to have been resolved, it continued to recur several times over the past week.

"In the morning when I urgently needed to get ready to go out, I used that water to brush my teeth without realising it," said Nic, adding that the water left stains on the toilet bowl.

Sharing her experience in a video on TikTok on Tuesday (June 16), Nic showed brownish-coloured water running from a tap and water in the toilet bowl after flushing.

"Wish this was kopi o kosong on tap but it's probably some tank and pipe cleaning that nobody is being informed of," she wrote, expressing frustration over repeated disruptions to water supply, claiming the issue occurred three times within 48 hours.

"Why would you do this at 10am on a weekday and twice at 1am on random weekend and week nights."

Her neighbour was also affected, saying that she had contacted the town council and PUB, and was informed that the town council had sent someone down to inspect the issue.

"We are hoping that this is the last of this brown water saga for now as it has been an ordeal and made us much more grateful when we have clean water," said Nic.

PUB, town council conduct joint checks

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, PUB said it received feedback from a resident regarding discoloured tap water at Block 611, Bedok Reservoir Road, on June 16, adding that it visited the resident's unit with the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council at about 5.30pm the same day.

"We performed flushing at her unit as well as two other affected units on the same level. Checks on water samples from PUB water mains confirmed no abnormality in the water quality," said PUB.

The national water agency said staff from the town council also flushed the estate's internal water service pipes, after which the water cleared up.

"We are working with town council and the affected residents to investigate the cause of the water discolouration incident," it added.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com