'Nothing to be scared of': Bedok TB cases did not involve hawkers or staff, says Tan Kiat How

Residents do not need to avoid patronising the hawkers and stalls linked to 13 genetically similar tuberculosis (TB) cases in Bedok Central as they remain safe to visit, said Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How.

Tan, who is also an MP for East Coast GRC, visited Heartbeat@Bedok on Monday (May 4), the first day of free TB screenings.

Speaking to the media, he said that testing is "going relatively smoothly" and that hawkers, stallholders and employees from Heartbeat@Bedok, Block 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market and Singapore Pools Bedok Betting Centre are being prioritised for mandatory screening.

Meanwhile, residents dropping by for voluntary screening can be rest assured that more slots will be opened, and that those interested in getting screened as soon as possible can visit Sata CommHealth Bedok Clinic.

While screenings at Heartbeat@Bedok were scheduled to end on Thursday, Tan said that they will now be extended to Friday to accommodate more people.

Separately, Tan said that discussions with the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the East Coast Town Council regarding rental rebates and S&CC rebates to the hawkers and stallholders have gone "quite positively", and that more details will be shared soon.

East Coast GRC MP Edwin Tong also made a Facebook post on Monday, announcing the support package for hawkers and tenants at Block 216.

For the month of May, eligible hawkers and merchants will receive a half-month rental rebate from NEA and a half-month S&CC waiver from the East Coast Town Council.

"Both of these measures will help alleviate their financial position given the current reduced footfall," Tong wrote.

'Still safe to eat, still safe to meet'

Tan has also made several Facebook posts regarding the situation in Bedok, advising residents to continue supporting local businesses within the affected clusters as there are no inherent risks.

In a video uploaded on Sunday, he is seen engaging with an elderly woman at a hawker centre in Bedok, reassuring her that the situation is "very safe".

He added that none of the reported 13 TB cases over the past three years were among hawkers, Heartbeat or Singapore Pools staff, but instead involved individuals who had visited the area.

He also said that contrary to what people may think, TB usually requires prolonged, close contact and is not easily transmitted.

Sales down by 50%: Bedok hawker

Hawkers in Bedok are already feeling the impact following the announcement of the TB cluster, and are appealing to the public for support.

Lim Hwee Yi, a 26-year-old former policewoman turned hawker, shared about her experience at her stall in 217 Bedok North.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday, she said that "sales dropped by 50 per cent" the day after news about the TB cluster came out.

"Bedok Central became super quiet," she said, adding that the normally "bustling" hawker centre at Block 216 had also become quiet.

"You can imagine how much it's impacting smaller players like us," she said.

While admitting that it is "totally understandable" for the public to be afraid to visit Bedok Central, she appealed to the audience to support Bedok hawkers through alternative means such as Grab and Foodpanda.

@hawkergirl98 Please support bedok business through our delivery platforms 🥺🥹🥺🫶🏽😭 dk how long would this last ♬ original sound - Hawkergirl 👁👄👁

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dana.leong@asiaone.com