Beerfest Asia returns with mala beer and first-ever 2km chug-and-run

Over 600 local and international beers will be featured at Beerfest Asia 2019.

Beer and music lovers, watch out! Asia's largest beer festival is back.

Returning for it's 11th edition from June 27 to 30, Beerfest Asia is where you'll be able find over 600 local and international beers on showcase, including new launches and all-time award winning brews.

Interesting beers to be featured include Heineken 0.0, mala-flavored beer from Young Master Brewery, Hibiscus blueberry mead from Lion City Meadery and Coriander Amber Ale from IBU Beer.

BEERFEST RUN AND A LASERSHOW?!

Getting a tad worried over the 'Dad bod' courtesy of a beer belly?

Why not jio your beer buds to knock back a cold one and work off the calories at the same time.

It's all about that balanced lifestyle right?

Chug pints along a scenic 2km route around Marina Promenade at the first-ever Beer Run and celebrate at the end with a 1-litre mug to refill at promotional prices for the entire night.

The 2km route around Marina Promenade. Photo: Beerfest Asia

Festival goers can also look forward to gastronomical treats like lok lok, ribeye cubes, soft shell crabs and a 30cm long chicken karaage among many other food items.

Also making its debut at Beerfest Asia 2019 is "Ignition", an extravaganza that encompasses music, lasers, lighting and video mapping within an air-conditioned tent for an experience like no other.

Picture from last year's Beerfest. Photo: Beerfest Asia

Showcasing the latest in entertainment technology, the laserfest features "Venus Rising" performers, a roster of international and regional female DJs championing the "Venus Rising" platform of "The Future is Female".

ENTERTAINMENT LINE-UP AND OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Also confirmed are performances by international tribute bands, homegrown artistes and local club Djs.

The line-up includes Hell's Belles (an all-female AC/DC tribute from USA), Hybrid Theoryz (a Linkin Park Tribute from Australia) and local bands such as Supersonic, Welcome to the Machine (a Pink Floyd tribute), Lucky Strike, The Common People, Peep Show (a Guns & Roses tribute) and more.

Hell's Belles, an All-Female AC/DC Tribute band. Photo: Beerfest Asia

SuperSonic is local band with years of experience shared amongst them. Photo: BeerFest Asia

Worried about the crowd? This year's beerfest will have an all-new Beer Self Serve Area where festival goers can cut the queue by buying their own beers from vending machines.

Other highlights include Sunday Carnival for the family with bouncy castles and carnival games, and the Asia Beer Awards which will crown the best beer in the industry.

Beerfest Asia 2019

Dates: June 27 to 30

Times: Thursday 27 June: 4pm - 6pm (Trade) 6pm - 1am (Public)

Friday 28 June: 5pm - 2am

Saturday 29 June: 4pm - 2am

Sunday 30 June: 2pm - 11pm

Price: $22 to $27 for advanced passes booked online depending on the date (inclusive of one beer).

Separate ticket charges for Beerfest Run and Ignition apply.

Location: Marina Promenade

Information and ticketing: www.beerfestasia.com and www.facebook.com/beerfestasia

WIN! 12 PASSES UP FOR GRABS TO BEERFEST ASIA 2019

Three lucky readers will get to win four standard passes (worth $120) each to Beerfest Asia on Friday, June 28. After all, what better to enjoy a night out than with your beer buddies, right?

Simply enter the contest below by answering a simple question (note: participants have to be 18 years old and above).

AsiaOne X BeerFest Asia 2019

joeylee@asiaone.com